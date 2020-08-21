Arkansas State Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Little Rock.

The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, August 19, on I-30 Eastbound near the Roosevelt Exit.

The vehicle is a green Dodge Charger, with an Arkansas Ducks Unlimited license plate (partial license plate 4C). There should be damage to the front end of the vehicle, and the Dodge emblem will be missing.