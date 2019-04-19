FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of 51-year-old Darrell K. Hays, II, of Fort Smith.

Hays died earlier today at the Sebastian County Detention Center in Fort Smith while being booked into the jail by Fort Smith police officers.

Fort Smith officers at approximately 12:30 a.m. initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Towson Avenue and Fresno.

Hays was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested based on an outstanding warrant and the possession of drug paraphernalia discovered during the course of the traffic stop.

Local police transported Hays to the Sebastian County Detention Center where he began to exhibit symptoms of being in medical distress. Lifesaving measures were begun and emergency medical personnel responded to the detention center to transport Hays to an area hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Hays' body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination of a manner and cause of death.

At the request of Fort Smith Police commanders, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to investigate the death. Upon completion of the investigation, an investigative file will be submitted for consideration to the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney.