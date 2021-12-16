Arkansas trooper reportedly okay after being shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Arkansas State Troopers are on the scene after a trooper was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon in Memphis.
Arkansas State Police said the trooper was reported to be okay.
Officers and troopers were in the area of I-55 and McLemore where the shooting happened. Law enforcement shut down the area for a few hours for the investigation.
Further details on what led to the shooting have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.