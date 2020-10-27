Arkansas suspect identified in 1974 killing of 5-year-old Montana girl

MISSOULA, Mont — DNA technology has led law enforcement officers to a suspect in the February 1974 killing of a 5-year-old Missoula girl.
The Missoula County sheriff's office said DNA evidence from the scene of the killing of Siobhan McGuinness matches that of Richard William Davis, who lived in Arkansas at the time of his death in 2012. He would have been 32 when Siobhan was killed.
DNA evidence from the crime scene partially matched the DNA of a family member of Davis, who had sent a DNA sample into a consumer database.
It was the same way officers identified the Golden State Killer.