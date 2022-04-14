Judge: Arkansas teacher arrested, charged with rape of child

Kaitlyn Raines, who worked as a social studies teacher at Warren Middle School, was arrested and charged with rape and computer exploitation of a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARREN, Arkansas — An Arkansas middle school teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and computer exploitation of a child.

According to the Warren Police Department, 23-year-old Kaitlyn Raines who worked as an 8th grade social studies teacher at Warren Middle School, was arrested on April 12 by city police and the Bradley County Sheriff's Department.

Raines appeared in court on April 13, with her bond being set at $200,000.