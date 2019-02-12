RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — According to the Department of Public Safety for Arkansas Tech University, on Sunday, Dec. 1, they were alerted of a video, posted by a student on social media, of an incident that occurred off campus.

An unknown male subject on a bike approached a female student as she was walking to a friend’s apartment. The male subject knocked on the door of the apartment after she entered and asked to speak with her. The resident of the apartment, a friend of the female student, did not open the door and asked him to leave. He tried to speak with her and left after he saw another male in the apartment with the two females.

The female student in the apartment filmed the male subject leaving and talking to two other male subjects in a white van. This incident occurred in the 600 block of West K Street around 8 p.m..

Russellville Police responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. where a male subject on a bike knocked on the several doors at an apartment complex on West J Street.

The male subject in the incident on West J Street and West K Street are believed to be the same subject. The male subject was described as a male, wearing a red hoodie, clean shaven, had a gold front tooth and called himself “Six.” He was seen by witnesses riding a bike.

At this time, it is unknown if the van or other male subjects were involved in either incident.

The Department of Public Safety is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the Department of Public Safety by dialing (479) 968-0222 or by calling 911.

The Department of Public Safety provides a 24/7 safety escort service for anyone who feels unsafe on campus. Please be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity.