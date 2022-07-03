Arkansas teen charged as an adult in shooting death of Lincoln County man

A 17-year-old Arkansas boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of 50-year-old Timothy Foster, state police say.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 17-year-old Arkansas boy has been charged in the shooting death of 50-year-old Timothy Foster after allegedly shooting him with a rifle, Arkansas State Police say.

The shooting took place on Sunday, March 6 at about 10 a.m. in the Garrett Bridge community just southeast of Star City.

The suspect fled from the home before Lincoln County deputies arrived at the scene, according to authorities.

Foster was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The 17-year-old was identified as Dylan Scott, who has been charged as an adult with one count of capital murder.

According to state police, Scott was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday and is being held at the county jail.

Arkansas State Police were called to handle the case and are continuing their investigation. A file will be submitted to the Lincoln County prosecuting attorney once state police finish their investigation.