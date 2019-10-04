FORREST CITY, Ark. — On Monday, April 8, after a lengthy investigation, Arkansas Tobacco Control's Criminal Investigation Division simultaneously executed two search warrants in Forrest City, Arkansas.

During the search of the permitted business and a known residence, Arkansas Tobacco Control discovered and seized a large quantity of untaxed tobacco products.

As a result, Arkansas Tobacco Control agents arrested two individuals, Jaspreet Singh and Sohaypal Singh, and charged each of them with Possession of Untaxed Tobacco, a Class C Felony.

Both individuals are currently incarcerated with the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected to be made in connection with this incident.