Overhaul of violent crime sentences heads to Arkansas governor's desk

The legislation, which changes sentences for violent offenses, passed both chambers and now will head to Gov. Sanders for signature.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A proposal that overhauls sentencing for violent crimes in Arkansas has passed both chambers of the state legislature and now heads to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for signature.

Under the proposed law, anyone sent to prison for offenses like murder, child sex abuse, and rape and other violent crimes will have to serve 100% of their sentence. That change would begin in 2024.

This law is part of a larger package introduced by the governor that looks to add a new prison facility that would cost around $470 million. The new facility would add 3,000 prison beds to the state's prisons.

When Sanders introduced the plan, she claimed these changes would "protect our state's future."

"If you are a murderer, if you are a rapist, if you are an abuser, [Arkansas] will put you in prison for a very long time," Gov. Sanders said at a press conference announcing the plan. "If you commit an offense like murder, rape, human trafficking, or child sex abuse-- you will serve 100% of your sentence."

Starting in 2025, SB495 states that those convicted of second degree murder, manslaughter, and other offenses to serve at least 85% of the sentence.

The bill was filed on March 27 and made its way through both the House and Senate before being sent to the governor on April 7.

Opponents of the bill say it only add to the problems to the state's high incarceration rate, according to the Associated Press.

“What this is saying is lock them up and throw away the key,” Democratic Sen. Clarke Tucker said before the vote. “That's cheap politics, but it's very expensive policy."