A 19-year-old Walmart cashier told police after an armed robbery that a masked man with black paint on his face yelled, "vamanos!" to her during the robbery on July 20.

After police examined store surveillance, they noted that the cashier, Destine Potts, was behaving "very suspiciously," before and during the robbery.

Potts said a Hispanic man with a handgun stole $2,400 from the Fayettville Walmart Neighborhood Market and was described as "frantic" by the police.

A few weeks later, during a police interview, Potts confessed to police that she helped organize the robbery with three other people and that she had invented the man's ethnicity and what he had said to her during the robbery.

RELATED: Walmart says it won't stop selling guns

She also told police that she was paid $200. The robbery was initiated through a coded text message, ("I love you"), sent to the masked man.

Potts was arrested Tuesday for theft of property and filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing. Both are felonies.

Our Northwest Arkansas CBS affiliate, KFSM, provided source content for this story.