Arkansas white supremacist convicted of soliciting members for attempted murder

A 54-year-old Arkansas man Marcus Millsap was convicted Friday, Sept. 24, for racketeering after his involvement in the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A 54-year-old Pope County man Marcus Millsap was convicted Friday, Sept. 24, for his involvement in the New Aryan Empire (NAE)— a known white supremacist gang— to carry out drug deals and attempted murder.

After Millsap was arrested in 2014 for selling meth to a confidential informant, he solicited members of the white supremacist gang to kill the confidential informant who informed police of the drug deal.

The attempt to kill the informant was unsuccessful.

A statement from the district attorney stated that the slogan of NAE is "to the dirt," meaning that members are involved in the gang until death.

In September 2019, Millsap was indicted for being a member of NAE and using the corrupt organization to sell drugs and attempted murder.

He was ultimately convicted of charges relating to racketeering, drug conspiracy and attempted murder.

Over 50 other defendants were indicted in the case and plead guilty besides Millsap and Troy Loadholt, who is a fugitive.

The longest sentence so far was been given to Wesley Gullett, the former president of the New Aryan Empire, who was sentenced to 35 years.