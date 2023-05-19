Arkansas woman arrested for deadly stabbing

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman has been arrested for her involvement in a deadly stabbing attack in Ouachita County.
36-year-old Amity Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies identified the victim as Lonnie Brooks and confirmed that he died at the scene.
According to officials, the pair had been in an argument, which escalated into a stabbing. A knife covered in blood was recovered in the kitchen.