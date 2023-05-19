Arkansas woman arrested for deadly stabbing

A 36-year-old Arkansas woman has been arrested for her involvement in a deadly stabbing attack in Ouachita County.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman has been arrested for her involvement in a deadly stabbing attack in Ouachita County.

36-year-old Amity Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Deputies identified the victim as Lonnie Brooks and confirmed that he died at the scene.