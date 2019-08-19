LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas woman has been charged with helping the leader of a white supremacist gang and another inmate escape from jail last month.

RELATED: Dash cam video shows moment white supremacist was captured after escaping jail

A federal grand jury indicted 27-year-old Kennan Gililland on Thursday, Aug. 8 on charges alleging that she helped Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson escape from the Jefferson County jail. The two were reported missing from the jail on Wednesday, July 31 and were recaptured separately on Aug. 1.

Gullett is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire who have been indicted on federal charges.

Gililland has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial Monday, Sept. 16.

Prosecutors allege in the criminal complaint that Gililland is Gullett’s girlfriend and that she picked him up from the jail and dropped him off more than 100 miles away with food and supplies.

RELATED: Remaining escaped inmate found waving hands, surrendering to police

RELATED: Guards failed to 'thoroughly' check 2 escaped inmates cells, sheriff says

RELATED: U.S. Marshals offering up to $15,000 in rewards for Jefferson County jail escapees