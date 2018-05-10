HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - On March 6, 2016, Sara Morris was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with four minors when she attempted to cross railroad tracks as a train approached. The train struck the center of the vehicle, killing her 7-year-old son and injuring the other passengers in the car.

Morris' blood tested positive for the presence of benzodiazepines, cannabis, methamphetamines, and oxycodone at the the time of the incident, and police found methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle.

Morris was charged with manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Thursday, Oct. 4, Morris plead guilty to one count of Manslaughter and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the Second Degree.

In return, the state asked for 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 4 years suspended, $150 court cost, $1500 fine and $250 DNA fee.

The judge agreed with the state's requests.

