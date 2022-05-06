Arkansas woman threatens grandparents with knife, bites responding deputy

A Mountain Home woman was arrested after threating her grandparents with a knife and biting a Baxter County deputy.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Baxter County deputies responded to a 911 call on County Road 158 in Mountain Home, after 29-year-old April Leia Raymond was threatening her grandparents with a knife.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found Raymond in the front yard holding her 5-year-old child.

While one deputy was speaking to the grandparents, Raymond suddenly shoved another deputy while he was trying to speak with her.

Th deputy told Raymond to put the child down, but she refused. The second deputy was able to take the child from Raymond, but she kicked the child in the head.

Raymond began fighting with the officers, at one point biting of the deputies hard enough to draw blood. She was then dry-stunned with a taser and the deputies were able to put her in handcuffs.

She was transported to the Baxter County Detention Center and charged with assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.