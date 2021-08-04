Armed fugitive surrenders after five hour stand-off with Arkansas troopers

Police say the 33-year-old man barricaded himself inside a truck at a weight station along I-30 with two guns, pointing one at an officer at one point.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, 33-year-old Flores Reynaldo of Progreso, Texas was arrested Thursday afternoon after a five hour stand-off with police near Hope.

He is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.

State troopers were called to a weight station along I-30 in Hempstead County around 9:15 a.m. regarding a man, Reynaldo, who barricaded himself inside the sleeper compartment of a commercial carrier tractor-trailer.

Reynaldo was reportedly armed with two handguns.

Officers learned that Reynaldo was wanted on outstanding felony criminal charges in Texas. As they attempted to take him into custody, police say Reynaldo ran to the truck and refused to exit, reportedly pointing a gun at one of the officers.

In addition to troopers from the Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, additional troopers assigned to the state police SWAT and negotiation teams were called to the weight station.

Police say Reynaldo surrendered to troopers about 2:15 p.m.