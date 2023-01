On Wednesday, January 4, Little Rock police made an arrest in the 2017 homicide of a 19-year-old.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes.

33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder.

The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road