Police make arrest in break-in and arson of Fordyce boutique

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the break-in and arson of the Mav & Me Boutique that happened in Fordyce earlier this month.

According to reports, during the investigation deputies conducted several interviews since the incident happened. They were able to identify Shawn Nunley as the suspect after they found 'articles on his person' that had been taken from the scene.

Nunley is being held in the Dallas County Detention Center and is being charged with commercial burglary, breaking and entering, and arson.