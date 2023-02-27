Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run of Benton 13-year-old

BENTON, Ark. — An arrest has now been made in a fatal hit-and-run in Benton that left a 13-year-old dead on January 15.
28-year-old Jerrica Speed of Hot Springs was arrested for involvement in the death of 13-year-old Zarious Evans.
According to reports, Speed has been charged with a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury, and class A misdemeanors for negligent homicide and obstructing governmental operations.
She was also issued a $5000 cash/sheriff's bond, and three minors are facing curfew violations and some other misdemeanor charges related to the incident.