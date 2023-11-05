Arrests made in Hot Springs shooting

Three suspects have been arrested for a shooting that occurred in April at a home on East Strawberry Road.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On April 22, 2023, the Garland County Communication Center received a call in reference to shots fired at a home located at 380 East Strawberry Road.

Upon arrival, officials made contact with the homeowner, Ricky Shore, who stated he had been asleep when heard gunshots and awoke to a bullet hole in his bedroom wall.

Shore also stated that he had recently received threats from his nephew, Hayden Wilson, and his home had been shot at on another occasion.

On April 24, investigators retrieved surveillance video from the home as well as a nearby restaurant.

After reviewing the footage from both locations, officials witnessed a silver 4-door sedan that resembled Wilson’s vehicle.

On May 3, Wilson and his girlfriend Madison Mace were both arrested by the Hot Springs Police Department on unrelated charges and transported to the Garland County Detention Center.

While Mace was incarcerated, investigators interviewed her regarding her possible involvement with the shooting at 380 East Strawberry.

During the interview, Mace confessed that she had been with Wilson and his friend Trevor Delaporte during two separate shooting incidents at 380 East Strawberry.

Mace advised that during the incidents, all three of them shot at the home in retaliation for rape allegations filed against Wilson.

Warrants were issued for terroristic act, which Mace was served while she remained in custody.

On May 6, Delaporte was arrested on the warrant during a traffic stop, and on May 9, a search warrant was issued for Wilson’s known residence, and he was also arrested.