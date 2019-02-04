BENTON, Ark. — UPDATE--According to the Benton Police Department, an arrest has been made regarding the shooting at Ralph Bunche Park on Tuesday, April 2.

Benton Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Marquis Williams. He is facing several felony charges; including aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree, terroristic act, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime and theft of property.

Two juvenile suspects are also in custody. The victim was treated and released with minor injuries.

Benton police officers responded to Ralph Bunche Park just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 2 in reference to a shooting incident involving an undetermined number of individuals.

Police say there was a 20-year-old male victim who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional information may be forthcoming.

BNPD asks for anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.