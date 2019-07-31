Arrest made in Camden double homicide case, search continues for Jory Worthen

CAMDEN, Arkansas — On Tuesday, June 25 an investigation of a double homicide began. During this investigation, there was a substantial amount of evidence discovered indicating Jory Worthen committed the murders.

Police found Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Braydon Ponder dead inside their home on June 25. Camden Police said 24-year-old Worthen took off in Alyssa’s 2007 white Honda Accord and has not been seen since their murders.

Investigators have made attempts to locate Worthen with no success.

As the investigation continued, an anonymous tip provided information to lead investigators to interview Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, who had been named a person of interest.

Over a course of two days it was revealed Woods met with Worthen on Thursday, June 27 outside Chidester. Woods later led investigators on several difference versions of his meeting with Worth. Evidence was obtained that Woods had knowledge of the murder and knew Worthen's whereabouts.

A warrant was obtained for Wood's arrest, charging him with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. He was apprehended on Wednesday, July 24 at his residence.

Wood's bond was set at $100,000 cash/or corporate surety. If released, Woods was given a good behavior restriction.

