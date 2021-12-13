x
Police: Man arrested in connection to alleged murder in Lamar

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Deanna Teague in Lamar.

LAMAR, Ark. — A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged murder in Lamar.

According to the Lamar Police Department, officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a home on Quarry Street on Monday, Dec. 6. 

After police arrived, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office along with Arkansas State Police was called to help with the death investigation of Deanna Teague. 

Details surrounding Teague's manner of death have not been released at this time.

On Dec. 10, a capital murder arrest warrant was issued for Chris Oliger in connection to Teague's death. 

Oliger was found at a home in the Spadra area and taken into custody without incident. He's currently being held at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. 

Police are asking anyone with details about this investigation to contact the Lamar Police Department at 479-885-0405 or the Jonson County Communications at 479-774-6911.

