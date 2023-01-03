Police: Arrest made in deadly Mayflower shooting

Mayflower police arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly shooting on the westbound ramp of Interstate 40 in January.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Mayflower Police Department arrested 18-year-old Dylan Collins on Wednesday in the Marion area for his involvement in a deadly shooting that happened in January on the westbound ramp of Interstate 40.

Collins is being charged with capital murder and was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center on March 1.

On Jan. 14, Faulkner County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of Interstate 40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m.

According to sheriffs, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital.