Investigation underway for fatal Pope County shooting of 17-year-old

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left a 17-year-old male dead on Saturday night.
According to reports, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Bowers Loop with reports of a gunshot victim.
Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old deceased from a single gunshot wound. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that a 15-year-old suspect had left the scene but he was later found at a home in Russellville.
The suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile detention facility as he awaits the filing of formal charges.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.