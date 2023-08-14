Police arrest Arkansas man for death of 3-month-old baby

A man has now been arrested and charged for the August death of a baby in Arkansas.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — A man has now been arrested and charged for the August death of a baby.

According to reports, 24-year-old Rodger Sorg has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-month-old baby.

The Mansfield Police Department had asked Arkansas State Police to look into the death after they were called to a home on Huntington Avenue by the child's mother.

She said the baby and two other children had been left under Sorg's care and that when she returned from work she found the baby unresponsive.