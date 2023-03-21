Police: Searcy man arrested for possession of fentanyl, firearms

A 23-year-old Searcy man was arrested after police served two search warrants which led to him being charged with possession of meth, cocaine, firearms, and more.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A 23-year-old Searcy man has been arrested by White County Sheriff’s Deputies and Searcy Police for possession of drugs.

According to reports, after a six-month-long investigation, agents with the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force, White County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Searcy Police Officers served search warrants at two undisclosed locations in Searcy and Jusdonia on Monday.

During their search, officers were able to find about 14 pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, three loaded guns, one stolen gun (also loaded), and $4,000 in cash that had been acquired through the sale of narcotics.

Agents also seized a vehicle from the location.

Cameron Riley Ward has been charged with possession of meth and cocaine with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV with purpose to deliver, and theft by receiving.