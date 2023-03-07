Police: Man taken into custody for West Roosevelt homicide, awaiting extradition to Arkansas

Police out of state have taken 21-year-old Darious Alford into custody for his involvement in the West Roosevelt homicide that happened on May 6.

According to reports, Little Rock police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of West Roosevelt Road and Main Street at 4:57 p.m. after a caller said a white car was shooting at a gray vehicle.

When 29-year-old Marvell Harris, who was in the gray vehicle, arrived at a local hospital, he later died due to his gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement was told the incident happened around West Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street. Alford was accused of killing Harris.