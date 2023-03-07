Police: Man taken into custody for West Roosevelt homicide, awaiting extradition to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have taken 21-year-old Darious Alford into custody for his involvement in the West Roosevelt homicide that happened on May 6.
According to reports, Little Rock police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of West Roosevelt Road and Main Street at 4:57 p.m. after a caller said a white car was shooting at a gray vehicle.
When 29-year-old Marvell Harris, who was in the gray vehicle, arrived at a local hospital, he later died due to his gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement was told the incident happened around West Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street. Alford was accused of killing Harris.
Alford had been wanted by the U.S. Marshals and was located by police in another state on July 3. He is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas and will then be charged with capital murder.