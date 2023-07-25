Police make arrest in White County homicide

Police have now arrested and charged a man with capital murder for his involvement in the White County death of two people in May.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A man has now been arrested for his involvement in the White County death of two people in May.

According to reports, authorities were investigating after locating the bodies of 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham inside a home on Muscadine Drive in Searcy.

During the investigation, officers were able to find a large amount of physical evidence and they sent it off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. They also discovered that the victim's vehicle had been stolen.

About three days after the incident, police were able to find the vehicle. They later took person of interest, 28-year-old Derek Dewayne Holloway into custody on unrelated charges.

On July 24, detectives got the results back from the crime lab which linked Hollowy to the homicide on Muscadine Drive.

Holloway is now in jail without bond on charges of capital murder, theft of property, and tampering with physical evidence.