Police make two arrests in 2021 North Little Rock homicide of 20-year-old

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has now made two arrests in a 2021 shooting that left one person injured and a 20-year-old dead.

According to reports, on September 6, 2021, officers responded to the Icon Lakewood Apartments just before 9:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, officials determined that the shooting did not happen at the apartments, but the location of the shooting is unknown.

Cold case detectives were assigned to investigate this incident in 2022. During the investigation, they found that 20-year-old Efaybeon McMiller and 20-year-old Jaylub White were involved in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Taylor Davis.

Just before noon on August 22, officers were able to locate McMiller and White during a traffic stop. They were able to take both suspects into custody without incident.

They have both been charged with capital murder, first-degree battery, and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Both men have been taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and are being held without bond.