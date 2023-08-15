Pine Bluff police make two arrests in East Harding Avenue homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested two men in connection to a shooting at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue that killed a 30-year-old man on Saturday.
According to reports, both 21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown and 19-year-old Gregory Lamont Mcgown of Altheimer were booked into the Jefferson County jail Monday night on charges of capital murder.
Police have also named 22-year-old Julius Ford as a suspect in the murder.
Officials report that Ford is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is described as being a Black male who is 5'9" in height, weighing about 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong or reach out to the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.