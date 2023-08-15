Pine Bluff police make two arrests in East Harding Avenue homicide

The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested two men in connection to a fatal shooting at the Dollar Tree on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested two men in connection to a shooting at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue that killed a 30-year-old man on Saturday.

According to reports, both 21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown and 19-year-old Gregory Lamont Mcgown of Altheimer were booked into the Jefferson County jail Monday night on charges of capital murder.

Police have also named 22-year-old Julius Ford as a suspect in the murder.

Officials report that Ford is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being a Black male who is 5'9" in height, weighing about 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.