Police: Two arrests in suspected Fentanyl overdose death of Arkansan

SEARCY, Ark. — A woman and man have now been arrested for their involvement in the suspected fentanyl overdose death of a 35-year-old resident of Kensett.

According to reports, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) began an investigation into the death on Sunday.

During the investigation, they were able to identify the suspected Fentanyl dealer as Sarah Nicole Allison.

The CADTF, White County Sheriff's Department along with the Searcy Police Department all executed a search at her home.

Allison was later arrested on charges of aggravated death by delivery, delivery of fentanyl, and criminal use of a communications device.

Police were also able to identify a second source of Fentanyl while conducting their investigation.

Several agencies teamed up to search the home of Melvin Collier.

During the search. they found approximately 160 fentanyl pills, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms, one pound of marijuana, 34 Xanax pills, and several ecstasy pills.

He was arrested on several charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession with purpose of mushrooms, possession with purpose of meth, possession with purpose of xanax, possession with purpose of marijuana, maintaining drug premise, and possession of drug paraphernalia.