LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Police found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, dead between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher Avenue after receiving multiple shot spotter activation's just after 2:30 a.m.

Another shooting victim, later identified as Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, arrived at an area hospital, his injuries are non-life threatening.

Homicide Detectives and CSSU checked the area to attempt to locate possible witnesses and evidence of the shooting.

