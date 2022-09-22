ATM destroyed after attempted theft at Benton credit union

Early on the morning of September 22, 2022, the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union in Benton received notification that someone attempted to steal their ATM.

BENTON, Ark. — Early on the morning of September 22, 2022, officials with the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union in Benton received notification that someone attempted to steal their ATM.

Although the attempt to take the ATM or steal any money was unsuccessful, they did succeed in destroying the ATM.

Alcoa Community FCU issued an apology for how this will affect their members until they are able to get a new ATM installed.

Until then, they said they would reimburse members for any foreign ATM fees that they incur— all you have to do is bring your receipt showing the fee to their office.