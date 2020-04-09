Augusta Police Department investigating Thursday shooting

Police say a suspect turned himself in, but it's still an active investigation. The victim is stable.

AUGUSTA, Ark. — According to the Augusta Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4th Street and Main around 2:05 p.m. Thursday after calls of a person being shot.

Police said another call came in, reporting a gunshot victim had arrived at a nearby medical clinic. The victim was then transported by helicopter to an emergency room. The victim is stable.

During the investigation, the Augusta School District and nearby businesses were temporarily placed on lockdown.

As the investigation progressed, a suspect turned himself in. He was released by the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

This investigation is on-going.