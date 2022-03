A SWAT call-out was issued in Little Rock on Sunday after authorities barricaded a suspect inside of their vehicle on the 1200 block of Center Street.

Police said that SWAT negotiators with the LRPD are currently at the scene and authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area.