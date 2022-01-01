Police: Investigation underway after body found inside burned vehicle in Roland

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found a body inside of a vehicle in Roland.

According to reports, the incident happened on Jan.1 around 6:00 a.m. as officers were responding to a vehicle fire at the 14000 block of Hwy 300.

Officers reportedly extinguished the fire after finding the vehicle on a dirt road. After disposing of the fire, police found a person dead inside of the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are treating it as a homicide, reports say.

The person's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office where they will work to identify the person, along with a manner and cause of death.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 501-340-6963.