LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The man who claimed self-defense in a Little Rock shooting that killed one and injured two bystanders has been arrested on a second-degree murder warrant.

Ahmad Salaam, 39, was arrested when he was released from the hospital on Jan. 17. He was at the scene of the shooting performing CPR on Justin Foster, 31, while also suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Foster died and the other three were taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a woman lying on the ground near AutoZone and several people were running from the area of La Michocana.

Witnesses told police that a Hispanic man was fighting with a black man in the store and the two were fighting over a gun.

Salaam claimed that he acted in self-defense. Two more victims were found in the area.

