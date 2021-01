Roach was arrested on January 20 after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female in his home on January 15.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to Independence County court documents, 34-year-old Daniel Roach has been arrested on two counts of 1st degree sexual assault with a student in his home.

Roach was arrested on January 20 after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female in his home on January 15.