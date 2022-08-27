Baxter County deputies arrest suspect in violent domestic call

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to a violent domestic disturbance at a residence in Briarcliff on Friday and arrested 42-year-old Clayton Moore.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a violent domestic disturbance at a residence in Briarcliff on Friday, August 26, and arrested 42-year-old Clayton Moore.

The suspect was reportedly well-known to deputies and had a history of both violent behavior and fleeing from authorities.

Sheriff's Corporal Craig Kocka spoke with two victims upon arrival.

The first victim stated that Moore had poured what she believed to be gasoline on her and threatened to set her on fire.

She also alleged that Moore physically assaulted her and threw her to the ground— deputies observed that the victim was bleeding on her elbow and leg.

She stated that Moore had threatened to kill her and grabbed a black spear, at which point she fled out of the residence.

The victim indicated that Moore had barricaded himself inside the home and that several other people inside could potentially be in danger.

The second victim, a male, was reportedly stabbed in the hand by Moore.

Once Deputy John Wood arrived, deputies attempted to make contact with Moore— but upon trying to open the door, they found that Moore had blocked the entrance with a refrigerator.

Moore reportedly threw various objects at the deputies and threw a liquid substance on them, which made contact with their faces and chests.

It was later determined that the liquid was the same as the substance thrown on the first victim— liquid insecticide.

Sergeant Jamie Binnion later arrived on the scene and established verbal communication with Moore. He was eventually able to talk the suspect into surrendering.

After Moore was apprehended and taken into custody, deputies investigated the residence and found it to be in disarray.

There was considerable damage, including a broken door window and door frame, stab marks in the walls, and smashed and broken objects on the floor.

Local paramedics arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the two civilian victims and both deputies.

Moore was booked and incarcerated on charges of second-degree battery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, domestic battery, and resisting arrest.