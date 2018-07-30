BEEBE, Ark. (KTHV) - Beebe police arrested 22-year-old Cody Ramsey, who pulled a gun and physically attacked Officer Andrew Napolitano on his own property.

Napolitano and his two children were leaving their home on July 18 when he noticed Ramsey sitting inside of his pickup truck, which was parked next to Napolitano's police car. Napolitano asked Ramsy if he was waiting on someone, to which Ramsey stated no. Napolitano then asked Ramsey to leave, saying that the area was private property.

According to the press release, Ramsey leaned forward in his car seat and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Napolitano’s face. Napolitano then pulled his duty weapon and ordered Ramsey to drop the gun, which he did. Napolitano then ordered Ramsey to get out of the vehicle.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Ramsey physically attacked Napolitano by striking him in the face several times. A citizen witnessed the encounter and rushed over to assist Napolitano. During the course of the encounter, the citizen suffered minor injuries. Ramsey continued to resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody once backup officers arrived on the scene.

After his arrest, Ramsey admitted to planning the attack and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of battery and one count of carrying a weapon.

© 2018 KTHV