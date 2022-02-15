Behavioral therapists weigh in on at-risk youth not having people to talk to

"The broader community is not aware of how much anxiety and depression is running rampant through our adolescence right now," one expert said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There was a lot of the discussion about the recent surge in crime with some city leaders offering a solution involving groups and organizations to focus on keeping kids out of trouble.

Over at A Better You Therapeutic Solutions, behavioral health experts said having the focus is just the start.

"There's the lack of early intervention. I see a lot of parents that are having a lot of moderate behaviors with their kids or just a lack of other activities outside of school," said Chukwuma Ekeh, co-owner of the clinic.

He works with kids ages 3 and up on emotional behavioral issues.

He said people forget that children can suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety behind traumatic life experiences.

"The broader community is not aware of how much anxiety and depression is running rampant through our adolescence right now," said Ekeh.

He started the clinic with Meredith Irby.

They both worked with larger behavioral health companies, but wanted to create something more specific to individuals who need more resources for help.

"We see all of the crime, the spike in crime and everything that's going on here the community, and we feel it here. Our clients are affected by, we're affected by it. We live in this community also," said Irby.

Ekeh said for teens especially, their mindset is, 'If I do A, there are multiple outcomes,' and a lot don't think about that. Teenagers tend to be somewhat impulsive, so they do A and they think automatically B is going to happen, because that's what I want to happen," said Ekeh.

Irby said a lot of kids that she's worked with over the years are not emotionally intelligent.

"They don't know exactly what they're feeling all the time-- let alone how to deal with it," said Irby.

Ekeh said reaching out for help with early intervention can curb a child's decision to turn to a life of crime. Therapeutic solutions should be in the works with other types of crime prevention.