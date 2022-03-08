During a routine traffic stop, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit seized 25 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of over $2 million.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A routine traffic stop on Interstate 49 resulted in the seizure of over $2 million worth of cocaine.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (BCSOSOU) conducted a routine traffic stop resulting in the seizure of about 25 pounds of cocaine.

Daniel Le of Garland, Texas, was arrested and charged with careless and prohibited driving, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He is in custody at the Benton County Detention Center.

The BCSOSOU specializes in narcotic investigations, drug interdiction and dangerous felony warrant apprehensions. The unit also utilizes plain-clothed narcotic detectives and uniformed detectives.

"Drug Interdiction is crucial in preventing illegal drugs from reaching their destinations; which disrupts the distribution and sales of illicit drugs in Benton County," the Benton County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

