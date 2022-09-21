Tyndall Park shooting shocks Benton community

Those who frequent Tyndall Park were shocked after a shooting on Tuesday occurred in the typically peaceful park left two injured and hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON, Ark. — Families carried on with business as usual in Tyndall Park on Wednesday evening— however, the previous evening, two people were hurt during a shooting in the park.

Benton police said that "multiple people" were involved but didn't give a specific number or any additional information about the suspects.

People who frequent Tyndall Park were shocked that this happened.

"When we first heard about it, we had to be like 'really at Tyndall Park,'" said Robert Miller, a Benton resident.

His sentiments were similar to other residents, like Marshall Golleher.

"I was shocked. I mean, it's a tragedy," Golleher said.

Golleher, a Saline County native, said that gun violence seldom happens in the city.

"Just hearing about somebody get shot like that, you're not throwing away that life, but you're throwing your life away too," he said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers arrived at Tyndall Park after receiving reports of gunshots.

Police said that this happened after a disturbance near one of the park entrances.

Two people were injured during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

While the shooting was a shock, it doesn't alter Tiller's outlook on safety in the park.

"I don't look at it as this incident is changing my daily activities," Tiller said. "I mean, I would still attend the park here."

He said that more security in the park during the evening hours could be helpful in preventing future incidents.

"I think that would definitely help keep things down when they know that there is someone here that someone here that you could give a call to when you need it," Tiller said.

Golleher felt hopeful that this will never happen again and wanted to call for a stop to the gun violence affecting so many cities.

"I wish there was another option so you didn't have to resort to violence," Golleher said.