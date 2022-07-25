Benton police investigating fatal shooting involving officer

Benton police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead just after 8 p.m. on Sunday where an officer was involved.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have started investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday that involved an officer.

Police say the shooting happened after a traffic stop near Cox and Edison turned into a car chase that ended at the 2000 block of Kay Road.

Police have said that 42-year-old William Whitfield died as a result of the incident and are waiting until next of kin is notified before they identify them.

According to reports, the officer involved in the shooting didn't suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

There is no other information on the suspect, officer, or the incident itself, but police said that the investigation is active.

Authorities haven't released any details on the shooting or what occurred.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-776-5947.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.