Benton man charged with 100 counts possession of child sexual abuse material

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A Benton man was arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material on Friday.
According to reports, the Saline County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 59-year-old Michael P. Vining on charges of possession of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.
Reports also state that Vining was the suspect in an ongoing investigation that involved the possession of child pornography through an online service provider. An on-site preview was done on one of his electronic storage devices, and he was charged with voyeurism.
Vining was also charged with 100 counts of distributing, possessing, and viewing sexually explicit conduct that involved a child.