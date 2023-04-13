Benton man convicted 35 years in federal prison

O.C. Rawls, 50, of Benton, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Saline County man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

O.C. Rawls, 50, of Benton, and several others were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2019 after suspicion of drug trafficking.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas, the case is the result of the investigation.

In January 2019, DEA agents used a confidential informant to make three controlled purchases of cocaine from Rawls. Authorities said they learned during the investigation that Rawls and other members of his drug-trafficking organization were traveling to Houston to purchase large quantities of cocaine for redistribution in the Central Arkansas area.

Four months later, officials executed search warrants at Rawls’ residence and the residences of several co-conspirators. Agents recovered cocaine, marijuana, firearms, ammunition and approximately $19,000 in cash.

Rawls was charged in November 2019 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. The defendant was convicted after a two-day jury trial in July 2022.

In addition to the 420-month prison sentence, Judge Brian Millier sentenced Rawls to serve 10 years of supervised release following imprisonment and pay a $400 special assessment.

There is no parole in the federal system.