Benton officer served arrest warrant for domestic battery

BENTON, Ark. — According to the Benton Police Department, Sergeant Jeff Parsons was served with an arrest warrant for domestic battery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, and aggravated assault against a family or household member.

The warrant comes after police learned of new information leading to possible domestic violence involving Parsons.

Parsons is an 18-year veteran of law enforcement and BPD said in a statement that he "remains on administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation."