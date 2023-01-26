Police arrest Benton man for stabbing

The Benton Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Country Oaks on Wednesday and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested Cleophus Belcher, 51, on Thursday after a stabbing on Jan. 25 in the 1500 block of Country Oaks Road.

Authorities said officers responded to a disturbance call around 9:45 p.m. and learned that two male subjects were involved in an altercation. According to a press release, the disturbance became physical and one subject suffered stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

Belcher was charged with second-degree battery.

Benton Police encourages anyone who may have additional information regarding the incident to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.