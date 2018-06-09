BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - The Benton Police Department responded to Benton Walmart at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, concerning a possible robbery.

The victim reported their purse was in the shopping cart nearby when the suspect grabbed the wallet and ran. In the process, the suspect pushed the victim’s child out of the way to reach the wallet. As the suspect attempted to get away, he dropped the wallet and was quickly apprehended in a nearby wooded area.

Jason Donnell, 44, of Benton, was charged with Theft of Property and booked at the Saline County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

“We understand the concerns regarding a possible abduction attempt during this incident,” said Captain Kevin Russell. “Based on the information gathered, it cannot at this time be classified as a kidnapping attempt.”

Russell urges witnesses to contact the Benton Police Department with any information.

“Formal reports are a necessary part of police work," said Russell, "and they can make a tremendous difference in any case, so please contact us.”

He also wants citizens to know that the situation is not being taken lightly.

“It’s very emotionally charged due to the involvement of a juvenile," said Russell, "and what we want everyone to understand is that officers are parents, too, and as such, when combined with our duty to protect and serve, we have a strong sense of urgency in this and all other cases to ensure the safety of our community."

"The difficult aspect in cases such as these is that under the letter of the law, we are burdened with proving the intent behind criminal actions, and at this time, this incident simply does not meet the criteria for an attempted kidnapping," said Russell. "As parents and residents of this community, we know situations such as these are alarming, but we want to emphasize that the suspect is in custody, and we are grateful no one was physically harmed during the incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

